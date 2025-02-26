Urvashi Rautela slips as Orry pushes her while dancing to Dabidi Dibidi at her birthday bash; Ananya Panday reacts

Actor Urvashi Rautela celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday (February 25). The actor shared several videos from her grand birthday bash, which was also attended by Orry. In one of the videos, she was seen nearly falling after Orry playfully pushed her. (Also Read: Did Netflix delete Urvashi Rautela's scenes from Daaku Maharaj? Here’s the truth) Orry attended Urvashi Rautela's birthday bash.

Orry pushes Urvashi at her birthday bash

On Wednesday, Orry took to Instagram and shared a video of himself grooving to Urvashi's latest song, Dabidi Dibidi, from her movie Daaku Maharaj, while standing at the DJ console. The celebration took an unexpected turn when, while twerking, Orry accidentally pushed Urvashi, causing her to almost lose her balance. Though visibly shocked, Urvashi maintained a smile. Orry later hugged her. Sharing the video, he jokingly wrote, “First woman to be pushed by me.”

Orry’s friends Ananya Panday and Vedant Mahajan had hilarious reactions to the video. Ananya commented, “You’ve pushed me before,” while Vedant wrote, “Shipping Orvashi in 2025.” A fan joked, “That’s attempted murder,” while another speculated, “Are they a couple?” Some users also pointed out that Urvashi appeared uncomfortable when Orry hugged her. One comment read, “Why is he touching her like that? She looks uncomfortable.” Another added, “She keeps de-hugging him.”

Prior to this, Orry and Urvashi were seen grooving to Dabidi Dibidi at a Dubai stadium during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match. In that instance, Orry was also seen hugging and kissing Urvashi, who looked visibly surprised.

Urvashi's birthday posts

Urvashi also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on social media. In one video, she flaunted her glamorous outfit—a shimmering gown, which she claimed was made of real diamonds and mirrors—paired with matching earrings. She also posted a clip of herself cutting a three-tier chocolate cake, captioning it, “Feel so blessed to have you all in my corner, showering me with such thoughtful wishes, gifts, and presents. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Urvashi was last seen in Daaku Maharaj, alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, and Ravi Kishan, among others. Despite facing backlash for the choreography of Dabidi Dibidi, the film emerged as a box-office success and is now available for streaming on Netflix.