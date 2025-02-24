Urvashi Rautela gets ‘birthday surprise’ during Ind vs Pak match; Reddit says 'she makes everything about herself’

Urvashi Rautela will be celebrating her 31st birthday on February 25. The actor, who was spotted in Dubai yesterday enjoying the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match, shared a video of her receiving a ‘birthday surprise’ from the stadium’s staff members. Urvashi Rautela gets a surprise birthday cake at India vs Pakistan match in Dubai.

Urvashi's birthday surprise

On Sunday, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video of a stadium staff member giving her a ‘birthday surprise’. The video shows the actor smiling as she poses with a strawberry cake. She was also seen waving at fans and hugging the staff member for their sweet gesture. She captioned the post, “Thank you for the birthday surprise my (heart emoji).”

Reddit reacts

A Reddit user shared the video on the social media platform with the caption, “Urvashi, the first woman to celebrate her birthday in a packed cricket ground!!” Reddit users had hilarious reactions to it. One of the comments read, “She never fails to make everything about herself.” Another commented, “First Indian girl to celebrate her birthday while the girl next to her ignores it.” Another added, “First most beautiful youngest most talented Miss World Miss Universe IITian to wave to a crowd thinking they were cheering for her and not the India vs Pakistan match.”

Urvashi with Sukumar

Urvashi also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar at the Dubai stadium. She was seen shaking hands with him and congratulating him on the film’s success. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration.”

Chiranjeevi was also seen watching the high-stakes India vs Pakistan match live in Dubai. He looked tense when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket but later celebrated India’s victory. Sonam Kapoor was also present in the stadium, enjoying the match with her husband, Anand Ahuja, while Sunny Deol was spotted watching the match with MS Dhoni from a studio.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the movie Daaku Maharaaj. She shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and Makarand Deshpande in the film directed by Bobby Kolli. The film was a box office success despite facing criticism for its song Dabidi Dibidi and is now available to watch on Netflix.