Did Netflix delete Urvashi Rautela's scenes from Daaku Maharaj? Here’s the truth

Putting the rumours to rest

Daaku Maharaaj will be released on Netflix on February 21. The announcement poster raised several eyebrows when social media users saw that Urvashi Rautela was missing from it. It was followed by rumours that the streaming platform removed Urvashi's scenes from the film just before its streaming release.

According to well-placed sources, there is no truth behind the buzz. "The reports around scenes featuring Urvashi are absolutely false. There's no truth to the reports. Nothing has been cut by Netflix. The same theatrical run of Daaku Maharaj will be released on OTT," the source said.

The source asserted that the film has not been edited for the OTT release, and will “every scene which featured in the theatrical release will make way to the digital world”.

More about the OTT release

On Sunday, Netflix announced that Daaku Maharaaj will be released on OTT on February 21. The platform shared a poster that featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath.

Several jokes were cracked about Urvashi not being included in the OTT release poster, following which Netflix India shared a post which did include Urvashi, not once but twice.

“Meet the forces behind the fear (eyes and fire emojis) Watch Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, out 21 February in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix,” read the post.

About the film

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu-language action-drama directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.

Despite facing backlash for the song Dabidi Dibidi featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film performed well at the box office, collecting ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.