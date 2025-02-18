'First-ever lady to be removed from the poster of her film': Fans react to Urvashi missing from Daaku Maharaaj poster

For anybody who thought Telugu hit Daaku Maharaaj was a Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol starrer, think again. The internet is having a hilarious meltdown over Urvashi Rautela, also in the film, not getting her due credit. Late last week, the X handle for Netflix India South, shared a poster of the film, intimating audiences of its OTT release date. It's safe to say that fans were quite disappointed to not spot Urvashi on it. But the real question is why? Fans have a lot to say on Urvashi Rautela's conspicuous absence from the Daaku Maharaaj poster(Photos: Instagram/urvashirautela, X/Netflix_INSouth)

Even for audiences that wouldn't have chanced across the world of Daaku Maharaaj, the one of a kind Dabidi Dibidi (yes the one with THAT hook step) featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri became the talk of the town, easily catapulting the film itself to wider viewership.

It goes without saying that Urvashi's promotion antics — be it her dismissing Saif Ali Khan's stabbing ordeal to instead discuss the gifts her parents gave her to celebrate the success of the film or even her consistently harping about the ₹105 crore revenue — have significantly catalysed the film into quite a little pop culture moment of its own. So why the omission from the poster then? Fans of course have a lot to say.

The comment which captures the internet's sentiment the best goes: "First ever Firstest ever lady to be removed from the poster of her film first time ever happened to lady who’s always first ..". Other such comments in the ballpark read; "First indian actress to get dropped from poster 🔥😂", "She is Asia's first woman who is dropped from her own film".

More reactions read: "Itna bura downfall nhi dekha kisi ka 😂", "Sabse jyada promotion isine kiya tha 😤 Bechari 😂" and "Ye toh wohi movie hain jisne 105 crores kamye the aur jiske liye urvashiko watch aur ring Mila tha😂😂". And our personal favourite: "Dabidi dibidi ke jagah moye moye ho gya😂".

While we figure out why Urvashi wasn't given a spot on the poster, Daaku Maharaaj is set to debut on Netflix on February 21.