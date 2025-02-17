Urvashi Rautela finally gets 2 mentions for Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release; internet jokes about her ‘getting justice’

After much ado was made, memes launched, and jokes cracked about Urvashi Rautela not being included in the OTT release poster of Daaku Maharaaj, Netflix India seems to have seen the error of their ways. However, their latest post on the film, which did include Urvashi, not once but twice, only led to more jokes and all-around hilariousness. (Also Read: Daaku Maharaaj OTT release poster stars everyone but Urvashi Rautela, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘Where is Miss Rolex?’) Urvashi Rautela starred with Balakrishna in the action-drama Daaku Maharaaj.

Urvashi Rautela finally gets a mention

After being excluded from the Daaku Maharaaj poster shared by the OTT platform, Urvashi was in the forefront of a post they made for the film. “Meet the forces behind the fear (eyes and fire emojis) Watch Daaku Maharaaj on Netflix, out 21 February in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix.” While the pictures included the rest of the cast too, internet was tickled that Urvashi was mentioned twice.

One person commented on Instagram, “First Actress to be on the first slide and only actress to be included TWICE in the post of 105 krorr movie.” Another wrote, “The first woman from Daaku Majaraj finally getting the recognition she deserves.” An Instagram user even called it the ‘fastest correction’. “Finally! Urvashi gets justice,” wrote another person, while a person pointed out, “Admin HAD to put urvashi's post first after removing her from the movie title photo.” One joked, “There is only one force behind daku maharaj aka 105cr I.e. urvashi.”

The initial announcement

Netflix announced on Sunday that Daaku Maharaaj will be released on OTT on February 21. They shared a poster that featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath. People quickly zoned in on Urvashi not being included in the poster and had an amusing reaction. Some asked about how the ‘lead actress’ was missing, and others joked about how she’s the ‘first actress’ to be missing from a ₹105 crore film poster.

Urvashi had extensively promoted the film after its release in theatres on January 12 despite the backlash she and Balakrishna faced for the dance moves in the song Dabidi Dibidi. She even got flak for not taking the attack on Saif Ali Khan seriously and instead discussing the film’s box office collections. She was also called out for mentioning the Rolex she had gotten from her parents. The film collected ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.