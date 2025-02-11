Urvashi Rautela says it was ‘hard to assess’ criticism around Dabidi Dibidi: 'There's nothing wrong with it'

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently featured alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj, which proved to be a success at the box office. However, the film's song Dabidi Dibidi drew heavy criticism for its choreography. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Urvashi has responded to the criticism. Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's still from Dabidi Dibidi.

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela reacts to being called ‘beauty without brains’; says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan get trolled too)

Urvashi on critcisim around Dabidi Dibidi

Explaining that Dabidi Dibidi was made for Balayya’s fans and that every lyric, sentence, and word was crafted with their mindset in mind, Urvashi said, "When you look at my rehearsal clips, everything went really well. It was like how we usually choreograph any song. I was working with Master Shekar, with whom I've collaborated before—this was my fourth time. So it wasn't as if I was shocked or doing something completely out of the ordinary. During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it's been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn't realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned."

Urvashi further expressed surprise at how the song was received. Describing it as a "peppy" and "massy" track, she mentioned that neither she nor the team had anticipated such a reaction. She initially expected a positive reception but acknowledged reading different perspectives on it. She added that she ensures constructive criticism does not overshadow her passion and enthusiasm.

When asked if she would be more mindful of choreography in the future after the criticism, she said, "When you talk about my choreography, it's actually very simple. There's nothing wrong with it. In fact, if you just focus on me in the frame, you'll see that it's really fantastic."

The song Dabidi Dibidi, composed by S. Thaman, drew criticism for its ‘cringe’ and ‘vulgar’ moves. In the video, Nandamuri Balakrishna is seen hitting Urvashi's belly button to the beat and pulling her up by her dress. Later in the song, the 64-year-old actor is seen hitting the actress on the hips.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu-language period action drama directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.