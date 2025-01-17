FIR filed on Nandamuri Balakrishna fans for sacrificing goat during Daaku Maharaaj release; PETA India calls out cruelty

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India has filed a complaint, based on which Tirupati police registered an FIR (first information report) against a group of Balakrishna fans who sacrificed a goat at a theatre in Tirupati to celebrate the release of Daaku Maharaaj. According to the PETA India website, the FIR was registered on five persons. (Also Read: Prasanth Varma, Mokshagna Nandamuri project plagued with rumours; producers offer clarity) Balakrishna in a still from Bobby Kolli's recently released film Daaku Maharaaj.

PETA registers FIR on Balakrishna fans

A disturbing video went viral on social media after Daaku Maharaaj’s release that saw Balakrishna fans beheading a goat as part of a ritualistic celebration. The cruel incident caught on video showed them beheading a conscious and frightened goat with a machete at the Pratap Theatre and smearing the blood on the movie poster as they cheered.

According to the publication, authorities were alerted after several people witnessed and reported the act, leading to outrage in animal rights groups. The police registered an FIR under sections 325 and 270, read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; sections 4 & 5, read with 6 & 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950; and sections 3, 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Cases have been registered for animal cruelty and disturbing peace.

PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Saloni Sakaria said, according to News18, “Killing an animal and smearing their blood on a poster doesn’t make you a super fan—it makes you a villain and a criminal. True fans celebrate their favourite stars with movie tickets and supportive social media posts, not with acts of violence or cruelty.” Balakrishna has yet to comment on the issue.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Nandamuri family fans have behaved this way. During the release of Balakrishna’s nephew Jr NTR’s film Devara: Part 1 in September last year, a similar video did rounds on social media.

Actor Vedhika reacted to it on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “this is horrific!!! Stop!!! My hearts bleeds for the poor innocent child. No one deserves this…so much torture and trauma !! How on earth can u harm an innocent voiceless being ??? this should never ever happen to any other being ever. I pray for this poor child’s soul. Rest in Gods arms sweet child. Sorry we failed you. I hope no more animals will be sacrificed in the name of fandom. No one is going to appreciate this kind of violence so pls stop!!!!!”