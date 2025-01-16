Mumbai, Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi were among those shocked by the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai with several people, including Pooja Bhatt, questioning lawlessness in the city and saying she has never felt so unsafe. Saif knife attack: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi 'shocked', Pooja Bhatt questions lawlessness in Mumbai

The actor, who was injured after the intruder attacked him with a knife at around 2.30 am on Thursday at his Bandra home, was hospitalised and underwent surgery.

Jr NTR, who recently shared screen space with Saif in Telugu hit "Devara", posted on X, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery."

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who worked with Saif on films such as "Agent Vinod" and "Bullet Raja", said the incident is saddening.

"He's my friend and co-actor... Government and police administration is working to nab the culprits. The culprit will be caught soon, Mumbai police has a good reputation. He'll be given strict punishment. Security of actors should be given importance. I pray to lord that Saif recovers soon," Kishan told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bhatt tagged Mumbai Police in a post and questioned the "lawlessness" in the city, which is home to several celebrities as well as top industrialists, .

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before," she said.

Saif's representative said in a statement that there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence. "He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30 am.

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said.

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.