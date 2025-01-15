Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol film enters 50 crore club in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 15, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: The film earned ₹12 crore on Tuesday. Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela.

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: The film, helmed by Bobby Kolli, has been performing really well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already crossed the 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days of its release. The film released in theatres on January 12. (Also Read | Daaku Maharaaj trailer: After Suriya in Kanguva, Bobby Deol locks horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu debut)

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from the film.
Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from the film.

Daaku Maharaaj box office

As per the report, the film collected 25.35 crore on day one and 12.8 crore on day two. On day three, it earned 12 crore nett, as per early estimates. The film has earned 50.15 crore so far. Daaku Maharaaj had an overall 50.39% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday.

Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments announced on Tuesday that Daaku Maharaaj made 74 crore gross worldwide within two days of its release.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The ultimate SANKRANTHI BLOCKBUSTER is winning hearts worldwide in every way! #DaakuMaharaaj ROARS with a MASSIVE 74+ crore worldwide gross in 2 DAYS! Join the celebrations and witness the electrifying euphoria on the big screens NOW.” The film opened at 56 crore gross worldwide on day one, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening.

About Daaku Maharaaj

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary among others. This film marks Bobby Deol's Telugu debut. Daaku Maharaaj has also been written by Bobby Kolli. It opened to mixed reviews.

It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The music is by S Thaman. In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Bobby features as the villain who tortures people.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated the success of Daaku Maharaaj with Urvashi Rautela, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and others. In a video shared by Vishwak, Balakrishna was seen kissing him and Siddhu on the cheek. He also told them that his success is theirs and ‘everyone’s success’. Urvashi also posted a video of her dancing to their controversial song Dabidi Dibidi at the success party.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On