Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol film enters 50 crore club in India

Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: The film, helmed by Bobby Kolli, has been performing really well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has already crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days of its release. The film released in theatres on January 12. (Also Read | Daaku Maharaaj trailer: After Suriya in Kanguva, Bobby Deol locks horns with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Telugu debut) Daaku Maharaaj box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna in a still from the film.

Daaku Maharaaj box office

As per the report, the film collected ₹25.35 crore on day one and ₹12.8 crore on day two. On day three, it earned ₹12 crore nett, as per early estimates. The film has earned ₹50.15 crore so far. Daaku Maharaaj had an overall 50.39% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday.

Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments announced on Tuesday that Daaku Maharaaj made ₹74 crore gross worldwide within two days of its release.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The ultimate SANKRANTHI BLOCKBUSTER is winning hearts worldwide in every way! #DaakuMaharaaj ROARS with a MASSIVE ₹74+ crore worldwide gross in 2 DAYS! Join the celebrations and witness the electrifying euphoria on the big screens NOW.” The film opened at ₹56 crore gross worldwide on day one, making it Balakrishna’s highest opening.

About Daaku Maharaaj

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary among others. This film marks Bobby Deol's Telugu debut. Daaku Maharaaj has also been written by Bobby Kolli. It opened to mixed reviews.

It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The music is by S Thaman. In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Bobby features as the villain who tortures people.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated the success of Daaku Maharaaj with Urvashi Rautela, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and others. In a video shared by Vishwak, Balakrishna was seen kissing him and Siddhu on the cheek. He also told them that his success is theirs and ‘everyone’s success’. Urvashi also posted a video of her dancing to their controversial song Dabidi Dibidi at the success party.