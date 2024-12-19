Menu Explore
Prasanth Varma, Mokshagna Nandamuri project plagued with rumours; producers offer clarity

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 19, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Balakrishna's son Mokshagna Nandamuri will debut in a film directed by Prasanth Varma soon. The producers busted some rumours surrounding the project.

Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna Nandamuri will debut in Tollywood soon in a film directed by Prasanth Varma. Recently, there were rumours surrounding the project, including that it has been shelved. However, the film’s producers, SLV Cinemas, released a statement to put all rumours to rest. (Also Read: Prasanth Varma talks about his latest superhero Mahakali on Dussehra: ‘Will not brown-face actor to fit the role’)

Mokshagna Nandamuri will debut in a film directed by HanuMan director Prasanth Varma.
Mokshagna Nandamuri will debut in a film directed by HanuMan director Prasanth Varma.

Producers release statement

The producers released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), urging people to stop spreading fake news. They captioned it, “AN IMPORTANT ALERT about @PrasanthVarma - @MokshNandamuri Project. Team pleads to stop spreading fake news. All official information will come through official channels only.”

Their statement read, “We wish to address the recent speculations surrounding our project with Prasanth Varma & Moksh Nandamuri. There have been baseless rumours circulating regarding the project. We assure you they are not true.” The producers reiterated that all official updates will be shared only through their social media, adding, “Until then we kindly request the public and media to refrain from sharing or promoting unverified information. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Rumours surrounding the project

Prasanth’s next film with Mokshagna was supposed to be launched with a pooja ceremony a few weeks ago. When the launch didn't happen, rumours began circulating about the film being shelved. Since then, everything from Prasanth’s remuneration for the project to Mokshagna’s supposed disinterest in acting to Nag Ashwin replacing Prasanth as the director has been speculated about.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the film in October, Prasanth said, “I had no other choice (but to say yes to the project) due to the kind of relationship I have with Balakrishna garu. It’s more a personal decision than a professional one. I’m also okay with doing it because the story is exciting.” The film is in pre-production, and Mokshagna has been prepping for the role, which will be revealed soon.

