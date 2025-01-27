Urvashi Rautela reacts to being called ‘beauty without brains’; says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan get trolled too

Urvashi Rautela recently faced backlash for flaunting her expensive watch while expressing concern over Saif Ali Khan's health after he was reportedly stabbed. The actor was criticised for her comments, with some even labelling her "beauty without brains." Now, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, she has addressed the criticism. Urvashi Rautela reacts to being called 'beauty without brains'.

Urvashi reacts to being trolled

When asked about being called "beauty without brains," Urvashi responded, “The thing is... even the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and my most favourite superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are not spared by people. So, you tell me, what can be done about this?”

Her comment did not sit well with Reddit users either. One user remarked, “No way she compared herself to greats like Modi ji, SRK, and Salman.” Another wrote, “She is delusional but iconic at the same time.” A third added, “How delusional can someone be?”

Why Urvashi got trolled?

Urvashi faced criticism for flaunting her watch while discussing Saif Ali Khan’s attack at his Bandra house. Speaking to ANI, she said, “It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger. However, we don’t feel confident wearing these items openly due to the insecurity of being attacked. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.”

The day after, she shared an apology on Instagram but later deleted it. In an interview with Filmfare, she explained that the incident occurred at 4 a.m., and her interviews were scheduled for 8 a.m., leaving her unaware of the situation. She recalled being informed upon waking that someone had been hurt but admitted she didn’t know the severity of the injury. Coming from the film fraternity, she expressed her heartfelt concern and support but noted that even now, after the person has recovered, she remains unclear about the incident's details. She further clarified that the interviews were organised to celebrate the success of her Telugu film, Daaku Maharaaj, which is why she repeatedly referred to it during her conversations.