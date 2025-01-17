Urvashi Rautela trolled for flaunting her diamond watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan: ‘She is delusional’

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who allegedly barged into his Mumbai house. Bollywood was shocked to hear about the incident. In an interview with ANI, Urvashi Rautela also expressed her concern for the actor; however, she faced backlash for flaunting her diamond ring during the conversation. Urvashi Rautela faces backlash for flaunting about her expensive watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan.

Urvashi expresses concern for Saif Ali Khan

When asked about her views on Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at his Mumbai house, Urvashi said, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Urvashi faces backlash

The video surfaced on the internet, and Reddit was unimpressed with the actor flaunting her diamond ring while expressing concern for Saif. One of the comments read, "Urvashi just seems out of touch, seriously delusional kind." Another comment read, "So she just advertised to potential robbers that she has this really expensive watch." Another wrote, "Coming from Urvashi... it's kinda expected... something off with this girl." Another commented, "Delulu is the new solulu. I wanna be as ignorant and self-obsessed as her. Maybe my life would be easier that way. Ignorance is bliss for her."

Daaku Maharaaj's box office success

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol's action thriller, Daaku Maharaaj, crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office worldwide, as per the makers, in just four days. The film is having a successful run at the box office despite immense backlash for its song, "Dabidi Dibidi," which also features Urvashi Rautela. Helmed by Bobby Kohli, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one close to his spine and another on his neck. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is now out of danger and is recovering.