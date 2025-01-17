Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Urvashi Rautela trolled for flaunting her diamond watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan: ‘She is delusional’

ByRiya Sharma
Jan 17, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela criticised for flaunting her expensive watch while expressing concern over Saif Ali Khan being attacked. 

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder who allegedly barged into his Mumbai house. Bollywood was shocked to hear about the incident. In an interview with ANI, Urvashi Rautela also expressed her concern for the actor; however, she faced backlash for flaunting her diamond ring during the conversation.

Urvashi Rautela faces backlash for flaunting about her expensive watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan.
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash for flaunting about her expensive watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan.

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela blames ‘katni yog’ for her unmarried status, explains what it means)

Urvashi expresses concern for Saif Ali Khan

When asked about her views on Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at his Mumbai house, Urvashi said, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Urvashi faces backlash

The video surfaced on the internet, and Reddit was unimpressed with the actor flaunting her diamond ring while expressing concern for Saif. One of the comments read, "Urvashi just seems out of touch, seriously delusional kind." Another comment read, "So she just advertised to potential robbers that she has this really expensive watch." Another wrote, "Coming from Urvashi... it's kinda expected... something off with this girl." Another commented, "Delulu is the new solulu. I wanna be as ignorant and self-obsessed as her. Maybe my life would be easier that way. Ignorance is bliss for her."

Is she mentally well?
byu/Holiday_Light1249 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Daaku Maharaaj's box office success

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol's action thriller, Daaku Maharaaj, crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide, as per the makers, in just four days. The film is having a successful run at the box office despite immense backlash for its song, "Dabidi Dibidi," which also features Urvashi Rautela. Helmed by Bobby Kohli, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles.

What happened to Saif Ali Khan

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one close to his spine and another on his neck. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is now out of danger and is recovering.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On