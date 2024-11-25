Urvashi Rautela blames ‘katni yog’ for her unmarried status, explains what it means

Actor Urvashi Rautela has shared the reason why she won't be able to tie the knot in the foreseeable future. A video of Urvashi speaking to a person was shared by a Reddit user. (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares self to Mahsa Amini) Urvashi Rautela has been working in Hindi films since 2013.

Urvashi shares why she can't marry now

The person wished that she meet her life partner soon. At this, Urvashi replied, "Nahi abhi katni yog chal raha hai na. So isliye. Katni yog jiska bhi chal raha hota hai us period mein shaadi nahi karni chahiye (No, katni yog is going on now. That's why. Whoever is going through katni yog shouldn't get married during that period)."

Till when can't Urvashi tie the knot

When asked about the duration, Urvashi explained, "Katni yog is for 2.5 years. Abhi uska thoda time bacha hai katni yog ka (A little time of katni yog is left)." The clip was shared with the caption, "Goddess Urvashi in her Katni Yog era. So who exactly is Urvashi planning on marrying after 2.5 years?" A person commented, “First women in history facing katni yog."

About Urvashi's rumoured relationship

Urvashi was earlier rumoured to be dating Rishabh Pant. He had denied dating Urvashi a few years ago. In 2022, Urvashi hinted that Rishabh had once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’. She had addressed him as 'Mr RP’ in the interview.

In the same year, speaking with Hindustan Times, she had said, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?”

About Urvashi's films

Urvashi worked in Hindi films since 2013. She made her debut in Telugu cinema last year. She has featured in special numbers such as Wild Saala from Akhil Akkineni-starrer Agent, Boss Party from Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, and My Dear Markendeya from Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro.

She will be next seen in NBK 109. The Telugu film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Dulqueer Salman and Bobby Deol. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the music in the film is by Thaman S.