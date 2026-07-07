‘Thala x Thalapathy’: Fans can't keep calm as Vijay wishes ‘captain cool’ MS Dhoni on his 45th birthday

He also praised Dhoni, adding, “Happy Birthday to our ‘Captain Cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni! Your extraordinary cricketing legacy, calm leadership and humble nature continue to inspire generations. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of success. May the whistles for you only grow louder! #CMJosephVijay‌ @msdhoni.”

Vijay posted an old picture of himself and Dhoni from when they met in 2021. “From every resounding whistle that echoes your name to the countless hearts you’ve inspired, your journey has become a cherished part of Tamil Nadu’s sporting emotion!” wrote the actor-politician in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Indian cricketer and Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings favourite MS Dhoni turned 45 on July 7. As wishes poured in for the cricketer from across the country, Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay also took the time out to wish ‘captain cool’ on his special day. Vijay even posted a picture from the last time he met Dhoni.

Fans couldn't keep calm at the crossover, with one of them commenting, “Thala X Thalapathy (fire emoji).” Another wrote, “A similarity I observe between you two. Both of you fittingly reply to your detractors through your actions,not verbally. Keeping rocking in your respective fields.” Another called them “forever my idols” and an excited fan commented, “Captain cool x Coolest CM.”

When MS Dhoni met Vijay Dhoni met Vijay in August 2021 at the Gokulam Studios in Chennai. They happened to be shooting in the same studio complex and met. Vijay was shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, and Dhoni was shooting for a television commercial. The two met inside the actor-politician’s vanity van for a brief conversation. Vijay even walked the cricketer to his van later, and the duo posed for pictures that went viral at the time. Vijay even served as CSK’s brand ambassador during the inaugural IPL season of 2008.

Vijay’s foray into politics Vijay debuted in 1992 as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar and produced by his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar. He has since starred in numerous films, becoming one of the leading stars of Kollywood. Vijay last starred in Varisu and Leo in 2023 and The Greatest of All Time in 2024.

His final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit screens for Pongal but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. The film was sent to the revising committee following a complaint from an examining committee member. Seven months later, the film has yet to be certified and released. In April, an HD print of the film was also leaked online, and numerous arrests were made.

Vijay launched the TVK party in 2024 and won the elections two years later.