Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 to storm into theatres worldwide in October. Watch power-packed announcement video

The wait is finally over for Rajinikanth fans. Sun Pictures has officially announced the release date of Jailer 2, bringing an end to months of speculation. Ever since the sequel was announced, fans have been counting down to the return of "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. With the date now locked in, the excitement around the film has only grown stronger. Rajinikanth's sequel gears up for a grand October release.

Jailer 2 announcement Sun Pictures took to social media to make the announcement which read, “Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 🔥 #Jailer2FromOct15 ”. It arriving in theatres during Dussehra.

The release date announcement is accompanied by a slick, action-packed teaser that keeps the film's story tightly under wraps while offering brief glimpses of its star-studded cast. Although the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, it builds intrigue with its intense visuals and high-stakes atmosphere.

Rajinikanth's iconic character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, is teased without fully showing his face. He is seen walking into what appears to be a dangerous new mission, hinting that an even bigger challenge awaits him in the sequel.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows the massive success of 2023's Jailer. The action entertainer grossed over ₹604.50 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year and setting high expectations for the sequel.