Jailer 2 update | Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajnikanth after 40 years, replaces Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo

Actor Hrithik Roshan has come on board to do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2. Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth will be working together after 1986 film Bhagwan Dada.

Hrithik has reportedly taken on the role, which earlier Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do but had to step out due to commitment towards his film King. This cameo marks Hrithik's return on screen with Rajinikanth after almost 40 years.

They last came together in 1986 Bhagwan Dada in which Hrithik was child artist.

A source tells us, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

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Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is ensuring that Jailer 2 lives up to the audience's attention. Although the shoot was wrapped some time back, a few scenes are now being reshot.

“Some actors have been asked to come back and reshoot the scene. When the team saw the film, they were not happy with certain portions,” says the source.

Why Shah Rukh Khan not part of Jailer 2 anymore Shah Rukh Khan was confirmed to do a cameo in Jailer 2 with the dates also locked in. However, Shah Rukh is also invested in his upcoming film King and wanted to align his look.

According to Pinkvilla, a source said, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen launch. In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before.”

Jailer 2, which marks actor Vidya Balan's Tamil debut, also stars SJ Suriya, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal amongst others.