Would you try chef Ranveer Brar's pressure cooker pasta recipe? No separate boiling or draining required

In the world of traditional Italian cuisine, cooking pasta in a pressure cooker would be considered a cardinal sin. Purists would insist on rolling boils, massive pots of heavily salted water, and the precise extraction of pasta at the exact second it hits al dente. Yet, chef Ranveer Brar has turned this culinary dogma on its head with a recipe created specifically for the morning rush: the 'lunchbox special cooker pasta'. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation Chef Ranveer Brar is tossing the pasta rules out the window. ((Pinterest))

By condensing what is usually a multi-step, multi-pan orchestration of sauce reduction and pasta boiling into a single, pressurised vessel, chef Ranveer targets a universal pain point for parents and meal-preppers alike — time. The promise is alluring: a rich, flavourful tomato pasta ready in a single whistle. Also read | Craving a fuss-free bowl of comfort food? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's creamy one pot pasta recipe that is super easy

This recipe completely eliminates the time spent waiting for a giant pot of water to boil and the cleanup of multiple pans. For a school or office lunchbox, it delivers high-yield flavour with minimal effort.

Here is the exact recipe shared by chef Ranveer Brar: