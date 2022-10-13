Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares self to Mahsa Amini: 'No one supports me'

Urvashi Rautela has seemingly responded to allegations of her stalking Rishabh Pant. The actor, who landed in Australia a week before the T20 World Cup, has been criticised by a section of online users for following the cricketer all the way to Australia and sharing one cryptic post after the other about love, marriage and commitment. Urvashi Rautela had recently also posted a photo wearing sindoor and mangalsutra (worn by married Hindu women). Some social media users have been asking Urvashi to leave Rishabh alone as he gears up for the World Cup. Also read: Amid 'stalking' accusations, Urvashi Rautela shares fresh post from Australia, says ‘kaise bhula du usko...’

On Thursday, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself wearing a saree and looking lost, presumably from a recent shoot. In her caption, she made comparisons between herself and the late Mahsa Amini. Protests have raged in Iran ever since the suspicious death of the 22-year-old in Tehran after she was detained by Iranian morality police. Urvashi said in her new post that she was being bullied and being labelled a stalker, and no cared for her or supported her. She added in her caption that a strong woman ‘feels deeply and loves fiercely’.

“First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India… it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me… A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She’s a gift to the world,” Urvashi wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. She added the hashtags ‘bring back our girls’ and ‘yes all women’ to her caption.

Some Instagram users rallied behind the actor and showed their support for her. One wrote, “Never allow anyone to bring you down.” Another comment on Urvashi’s post read, ‘Are you ok sister, we love you.” However, some asked the actor to return home amid the stalking allegations. One wrote, “Come back to Mumbai and start shooting...” Others teased her about Rishabh, with one commenting on the post, “Vo to World Cup me busy hai (he is busy with the World Cup).” A comment also read, “You are sad that Rishab didn't reply (to you).”

The Indian team is in Australia for the T20 World Cup. The first match is against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Recently, a section of online users had hurdled stalking allegations against Urvashi. A person had tweeted, “Whatever Urvashi Rautela is doing is pure harassment, she reached Australia for stalking Rishabh Pant; imagine if Pant does this for her, he will be behind bars in no time. I seek justice for Pant.”

Rishabh had denied dating Urvashi a few years ago. Earlier in 2022, Urvashi had hinted that Rishabh had once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. She had revealed feeling bad for him after seeing his ‘16-17 missed calls’. She had addressed him as 'Mr RP’ in the interview.

