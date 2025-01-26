Urvashi Rautela’s mother hospitalised, actor seeks prayers for her recovery

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who was in the news recently for her comments on the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has revealed that her mother has been hospitalised. She has urged everyone to pray for her speedy recovery. Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after backlash on calling Kiara Advani's Game Changer a ‘disaster’ Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share the update.

Urvashi Rautela’s mother not well

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share that her mother has been hospitalised. She shared the update by sharing a picture with her mother. In the image, Urvashi's mother Meera Rautela can be seen lying on a hospital bed with tubes attached to her arm. Urvashi can be seen holding her mother in a tight embrace with the national flag in their hands.

Sharing the image, she wrote, “PL PRAY FOR MY MOTHER #MeeraRautela (folded hand emoji)”.

However, she didn’t disclose what happened to her, and when was she discharged. Her followers took to the comment section to send in their good wishes, hoping that her mother would get well soon.

“Get well soon mam,” one user wrote, with another sharing, "Get well soon”.

“More power to you princess urvashi and Praying to God fot queen Meera @urvashirautela @meera_rautela,” one wrote. Another user commented, “What happened? Get well soon”.

About Urvashi

Urvashi was recently seen in Daaku Maharaaj. It also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Despite backlash to her appearance in the film, particularly the song Dabidi Dibidi, the film still managed to earn over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days, according to the makers. Directed by Bobby Kohli, the movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

The music is by S Thaman. In the action film, Nandamuri Balakrishna is the dacoit who is hailed as 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Bobby features as the villain who tortures people.

Urvashi was also in the limelight for her controversial remarks on the attack on Saif Ali Khan, following she was widely criticised. She faced intense backlash for her comments on the attack on Saif Ali Khan, where she shifted the focus to her diamonds while attempting to condemn the incident. She posted an apology, only to delete it later. Furthermore, Urvashi was also criticised for her remarks on the film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.