Daaku Maharaaj OTT release poster stars everyone but Urvashi Rautela, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘Where is Miss Rolex?’

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaaj is all set to release on OTT after a successful run at the box office. However, what caught everyone's attention was Urvashi Rautela’s absence from the announcement poster, prompting hilarious reactions from fans. Urvashi Rautela missing from announcement poster of Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release.

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela says it was ‘hard to assess’ criticism around Dabidi Dibidi: 'There's nothing wrong with it')

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date

On Sunday, Netflix shared a poster of Daaku Maharaaj on Instagram, announcing its OTT release date. While the poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi was missing. The caption read, “We would just like to say pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!”

Internet reacts to Urvashi's absence on poster

The internet had amusing reactions to Urvashi being left out. One user commented, “But where is the lead actress?” Another joked, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ crore film.” A different comment read, “First Indian lead actress to not be seen on her film poster.” Another asked, “@urvashirautela you were in this movie, right? Can’t see you on the poster.” Another wrote, “Where is miss rolex?”

Urvashi Rautela extensively promoted the film and boasted about its success in several interviews. She even faced backlash for flaunting her expensive watch while discussing the film’s ₹100 crore box office collection and showing concern for Saif Ali Khan.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu-language action-drama directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.

Despite facing backlash for the song Dabidi Dibidi featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film performed well at the box office, collecting ₹90 crore in India and ₹125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film will stream on Netflix from February 21.