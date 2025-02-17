Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release poster stars everyone but Urvashi Rautela, sparks hilarious reactions: ‘Where is Miss Rolex?’

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 17, 2025 11:31 AM IST

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj, after a successful box office run, is set for an OTT release on this date.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaaj is all set to release on OTT after a successful run at the box office. However, what caught everyone's attention was Urvashi Rautela’s absence from the announcement poster, prompting hilarious reactions from fans.

Urvashi Rautela missing from announcement poster of Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release.
Urvashi Rautela missing from announcement poster of Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release.

(Also Read: Urvashi Rautela says it was ‘hard to assess’ criticism around Dabidi Dibidi: 'There's nothing wrong with it')

Daaku Maharaaj OTT release date

On Sunday, Netflix shared a poster of Daaku Maharaaj on Instagram, announcing its OTT release date. While the poster featured Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi was missing. The caption read, “We would just like to say pranaam maharaj. Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix!”

Internet reacts to Urvashi's absence on poster

The internet had amusing reactions to Urvashi being left out. One user commented, “But where is the lead actress?” Another joked, “India’s first woman to be removed from the poster of a 105+ crore film.” A different comment read, “First Indian lead actress to not be seen on her film poster.” Another asked, “@urvashirautela you were in this movie, right? Can’t see you on the poster.” Another wrote, “Where is miss rolex?”

Urvashi Rautela extensively promoted the film and boasted about its success in several interviews. She even faced backlash for flaunting her expensive watch while discussing the film’s 100 crore box office collection and showing concern for Saif Ali Khan.

About Daaku Maharaaj

Daaku Maharaaj is a Telugu-language action-drama directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan.

Despite facing backlash for the song Dabidi Dibidi featuring Urvashi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film performed well at the box office, collecting 90 crore in India and 125.8 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film will stream on Netflix from February 21.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On