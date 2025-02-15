Balakrishna surprises Daaku Maharaaj composer Thaman S with a swanky Porsche worth 2 crore; see pics

Actor Balakrishna had a surprise in store for music composer Thaman S after the success of their recent film Daaku Maharaaj. The actor gifted the musician a swanky new car, one of the Porsche Cayenne models by the looks of it, to show his appreciation. (Also Read: Urvashi Rautela says it was ‘hard to assess’ criticism around Dabidi Dibidi: 'There's nothing wrong with it') Balakrishna surprised Thaman with the swanky gift in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna’s gift for Thaman

Balakrishna’s team took to X (formerly Twitter) to post pictures of him handing over a bouquet to Thaman, writing, “#NandamuriBalakrishna Garu surprises the sensational @MusicThaman with a grand Porsche as a token of appreciation!”

The pictures show Thaman smiling wide as he accepts Balakrishna's gift and blessings. While the car's model isn’t mentioned in the post, it looks like one of the models of Cayenne. According to HT Auto, the model launched in 2018 ran for ₹1.27 to ₹1.93 crore on-road in Delhi. CarDekho clocked its most recent price between ₹1.42 crore and ₹2 crore in Delhi.

Thaman’s film with Balakrishna

Balakrishna recently starred in Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainment. The film, which also starred Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal and Urvashi Rautela, collected over ₹125 crore worldwide.

Daaku Maharaaj was released for Sankranthi, and it was appreciated for its technical finesse. Thaman also received good reviews for his music and background score in the film. It competed against Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam but held its own. Balakrishna has been on a roll since the release of Akhanda in 2021.

Controversy for Dabidi Dibidi

While Daaku Maharaaj was received well, the song Dabidi Dibidi became a major talking point. Featuring Balakrishna and Urvashi, Sekhar Master's choreography was called out for being inappropriate.

Urvashi, who recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India, said, “During rehearsals, everything was smooth and under control. But honestly, everything happened so suddenly that it’s been hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way. We didn’t realise it would be received like this because, during rehearsals, everything went as planned.”