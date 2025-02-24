Urvashi Rautela does Dabidi Dibidi with Orry at Ind vs Pak match, fan says ‘Kohli made 100, Daaku Maharaaj made 105 cr’

Actor Urvashi Rautela made sure to take her viral song Dabidi Dibidi to the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai. The actor was joined by Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on the strands as the two of them did a hilarious recreation of the viral song. Orry hugged Urvashi and the two of them laughed it off at the end. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela gets ‘birthday surprise’ during Ind vs Pak match; Reddit says 'she makes everything about herself’) Urvashi Rautela and Orry danced to Dabidi Dibidi.

Urvashi dances to Dabidi Dibidi

Urvashi was seen in a bright pink outfit for the day, and joined Orry as both of them then recreated the viral steps of the song Dabidi Dibidi. Orry recreated the steps by Urvashi and laughed, while Urvashi went along with the moves. The two of them ended the fun video shoot with a hug. In a joint Instagram post, Orry posted the reel and wrote in the caption: “First Indians to perform at indo-pak match.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, Shalini Passi commented with red heart eyes emoticons. Meanwhile, a fan hilariously referred to Urvashi's comments about the film and commented: “[Virat] Kohli made 100, but daku maharaj made 105 Crore 😮‍💨” A second fan wrote, “First Indian woman to dance after India wins against pak with Orry.” A comment read, “too good, “first” of it’s kind.”

Urvashi also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar at the Dubai stadium. She was seen shaking hands with him and congratulating him on the film’s success. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration.”

Ever since Daaku Maharaaj released in theatres, the film has stayed in the limelight for several reasons. Many were shocked with the obscene choreography in Dabidi Dabidi while the recent remarks made by Urvashi about the film crossing ₹ 105 crore at the box office also went viral on social media. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and Makarand Deshpande. The film released in Netflix India this month.