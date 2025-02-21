OTT releases to watch this week: Crime Beat, Daaku Maharaaj, CID and more

OTT releases to watch this week: This week is shaping up to be an exciting one for entertainment enthusiasts, with a diverse lineup of movies and shows set to release. The slate includes the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, as well as the comedy series Oops Ab Kya and the gripping crime thriller drama web series Crime Beat. Also read: Ashram Season 3, Part 2 trailer: Bobby Deol's empire under threat from ‘Bhasmasur’ Pammi Aaditi Pohankar. Watch OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from series Crime Beat and film Daaku Maharaaj.

With all these titles and more becoming available at your fingertips, it's the perfect time to create your binge-watching list for the week. Here’s a list of films and web series streaming:

Crime Beat: ZEE5

Crime thriller aficionados are in for a treat with the web series Crime Beat. The show follows the journey of a small-time crime journalist who becomes entangled in a complex web of deceit, corruption, and politics when a notorious gangster, driven by a thirst for revenge, returns to Delhi. The show comes with the question: How far will he go to become the best crime journalist? Staring Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar and Adinath Kothare, the show will premiere on February 21 on ZEE5.

Daaku Maharaaj: Netflix

The Telugu-language action drama is ready for its digital premiere this week after a successful theatrical run. Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, the film focuses on the life of a government engineer who is forced into a life of crime and becomes Daaku Maharaaj. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan. The film will premiere on Netflix on Friday.

Office: JioHotstar

The Tamil comedy series promises to be a rib-tickling treat, packed with laughter and entertainment from start to finish. It stars Guru Lakshman Sabarish, Smeha, Keerthivel, Kemy, Paranthaman, Thamizvani, Sarithiran, Shiva Aravind, Prankster Raghu, and TSR. The show follows a village woman who visits the Tahsildar’s office to apply for a voter ID card. It will go live on February 21.

Oops Ab Kya: JioHotstar

Oops Ab Kya is the official Hindi adaptation of Gina Rodriguez and Justin Baldoni's popular show, Jane the Virgin. In the romantic comedy, a series of unexpected events unfolds when the lead character becomes pregnant with her boss's child due to a medical mishap by her gynaecologist. While trying to cope with the “accident”, she gets entangled in a love triangle with her boss and current boyfriend. The show features Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sonali Kulkarni. It premiered on February 20.

Reacher season 3: Prime Video

Alan Ritchson is back as the b***** Jack Reacher in Reacher Season 3. The third instalment of the action thriller series sees Jack heading to Maine in pursuit of a deadly enemy from his past. He ends up getting tangled with rogue DEA agents, notorious killers and a mysterious family business. The third season of Reacher is based on Lee Child's novel Persuader. The 8-episode will roll out weekly, with the first 3 episodes releasing on February 20.

Zero Day: Netflix

Zero Day is a political thriller series following a former US president, who is called out of retirement to excavate the source of a deadly global cyberattack. However, he instead uncovers a vast web of lies and conspiracies. The series stars Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons and Angela Bassett. It was released on February 20.

CID

CID, one of India’s most iconic and longest-running crime series, is heading to the digital world. Starting February 21, fans can enjoy the first 18 episodes of the show's second season. New episodes of the show will be released every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm from February 22.