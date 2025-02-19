Ashram Season 3, Part 2 trailer: Bobby Deol's empire under threat from ‘Bhasmasur’ Pammi Aaditi Pohankar. Watch

The trailer for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is out. Directed by Prakash Jha, it boasts of Bobby Deol in the lead, along with Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles. The series streams free on Amazon MX Player from February 27.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the cracks forming in Baba Nirala’s empire, the tensions flaring with his close allies to Pammi’s fearless return and Bhopa Swami’s thirst for power. With justice hanging by a thread, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2 promises a power-packed continuation of the thrilling saga, diving deeper into the mind games, shifting alliances, and dark truths that hold the Aashram together. But as the walls start to crack, will Baba Nirala find a way to reinforce his empire, or will this be the beginning of his end?

Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby Deol expressed, "Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched - but the thing about power is — it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Prakash Jha shared insights into the new season, "Every season of Ek Badnaam Aashram peels another layer of Baba Nirala’s dark story! The new episodes mark a critical turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one’s safe. It’s a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end."

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2 will stream for free from 27th February exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.