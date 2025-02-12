Aashram Season 3 Part 2 teaser: Bobby Deol’s drama gets darker, murkier and bolder. Watch

The teaser of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 – Part 2, starring Bobby Deol, has finally been unveiled, and it promises to deliver even more intense drama and suspense. The teaser hints at a world where betrayal, lies, and deceit reign supreme, with the stakes growing higher and the battle for power reaching a fever pitch. Also read: Aashram season 3 review: Bobby Deol is the saving grace in this over-the-top 90s film disguised as a web series The series will stream on Amazon MX Player. The release date is yet to be announced.

Teaser out

The teaser was released on Wednesday. The teaser offers a preview of the upcoming chapter, hinting at Baba Nirala's return to power. The clip also shows the unwavering devotion of his followers, with underlying tension within his inner circle.

The teaser shows that the new instalment is all about setting the stage for a gripping saga of deceit, retribution, and redemption. At the heart of this nail-biting narrative are Pammi and Bhopa, whose complex and intertwined fates will drive the plot forward in unexpected ways.

The use of song, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, subtly hints at a complex web of betrayals and unexpected twists.

Team speaks up

Talking about his journey as Baba Nirala, Bobby said, “The journey of Baba Nirala has been incredible, and the amount of love this franchise has received over the years is simply overwhelming. The intensity of this character, the adoration of fans, and the power of this story make it an experience like no other. I can't wait for audiences to witness the next chapter as it digs deeper into the world of Baba Nirala. This time, the stakes are not just higher but the drama is bolder, and the secrets even darker.”

To this, producer and director Prakash Jha, added, “Ek Badnaam Aashram has successfully held up a mirror to society by exposing the dark intersections between faith, power, and exploitation. The response, over the course of three seasons, has been nothing short of phenomenal, proving that stories rooted in reality resonate far and wide. With the new season, we’re peeling back even more layers, exploring the psychological grip of influence and the relentless thirst for control, where morality is often compromised”.

More about the show

Aashram follows the exploits of Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol), a godman/conman who has built a political/criminal empire in the guise of a spiritual enterprise.

In the previous season, the audience saw how Baba used his contacts to turn the court case around completely. The case is filed against Pammi, and she is sent to jail. While Pammi is in jail, her mother, who had been admitted to the hospital, passes away. It also shows Pammi returning to the ashram, and she is determined to take her revenge.

The show also features Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha and Esha Gupta.