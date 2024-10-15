Esha Gupta says Bobby Deol got his delayed fame from Aashram, says Animal isn't 'her type of movie'

Esha Gupta recently reflected on the impact of Prakash Jha's Aashram series on Bobby Deol's acting career. While lauding the actor's success post-Animal, Esha spoke about how the latter's life changed post the crime-thriller series. In an interview with News X, she said that despite of not watching Animal, she feels happy for Bobby's “much-deserved” success since he is the “nicest guy.” (Also read: Kanguva release date: Suriya, Bobby Deol's fantasy-action film to now release on November 14) Esha Gupta recently spoke about the impact of Prakash Jha's Aashram on Bobby Deol's career.

Esha Guptal lauds Bobby Deol's post-Animal success

Esha, when asked about her perspective on Bobby's post-Animal fame, stated that, “I have not seen the movie. It is not the kind of movie that does anything for me. I love Bobby and I think his life changed after Aashram. I feel it was his time and a lot of credit goes to people and Prakash Sir for it. Bobby deserves it because he is hardworking and the nicest, most eloquent man that I've met.”

She further said, “I was on flight this morning and this guy who wanted to take picture with me only kept asking, ‘Lord Bobby…Lord Bobby…’ I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to tell Bobby this.’ He didn't call him Bobby Deol, he called him Lord Bobby. That i the beauty of society changing and OTT. Bobby Deol was not working, then Race happened but it didn't do anything then. But then a story like this came and his career has changed. Bobby Deol is now Lord Bobby.”

About Aashram

Esha plays the character of International brand building expert Sonia in Aashram Season 3. Bobby portrays the role of Godman Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala aka Monty Singh in the show. Bobby and Esha had shared screen space in many crucial scenes. The series also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Adhyayan Suman, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha and others in crucial roles.

Bobby Deol's upcoming projects

Bobby was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Despite his limited screen time, he won many awards for his negative portrayal in the crime action-saga. He will be next seen as the antagonist Udhiran in Siva's Tamil fantasy action film Kanguva. Bobby will also portray Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu historical action adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.