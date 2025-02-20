Jaaved Jaaferi says Urvashi Rautela’s 70 million followers cannot guarantee her a hit

Jaaved Jaaferi opines

The actor spoke about the conception during an interview with Humans of Bombay. He said, “I don’t agree that these things make a star. You can have an initial push visibly. But you can have 70 -100 million followers but does that translate to ticket sales. It doesn’t. Urvashi Rautela has 70 million followers, does her followers translate to ticket buying audience. Let’s take 10 million of her followers which is 1 crore people, if those 1 crore people would have bought ₹250 film ticket, the film would have made ₹100 crore. It doesn’t work like that.”

Jaaved also shared that promotions do not drive a film’s success, the trailer does. He added, “Rajinikanth sahab is the biggest star. Where does he promote his film? If it’s a good film it will run. At the end of the day they might come for a star but sometimes some stars don’t even get that kind of opening. A Salman Khan film can get a ₹10 – 5 crore opening and can also get ₹50 crore opening. It’s what the people sense with the trailer. All Salman Khan films aren’t getting ₹50 crore opening. It’s all about the trailer”.

Jaaved’s next project

Jaaved, who gained popularity with TV dance show Boogie Woogie, will soon be seen in JioHotstar series Oops Ab Kya, which is inspired by Jane the Virgin, a Latin American telenovela. The series, co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad and Sonali Kulkarni, will be released on February 20.