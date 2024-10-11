Jaaved Jaaferi disses influencers in front of daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, says they make people consume ‘sh*t’

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi minced no words when he revealed what he thinks of social media influencers. He was speaking on Prime Video India's reality show The Tribe, which features his daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, a fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer herself. (Also Read: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferri, Alfia Jafry, Srushti Porey, Palak Tiwari stun at The Tribe launch party in Mumbai) Alaviaa Jaffrey is surprised at Jaaved Jaaferi's remark on social media influencers

What Jaaved said

In a clip from the show doing the rounds on social media, Jaaved is seen having a meal at home with his kids – Alaviaa and his actor-son Meezan. When she says that she's working with brands, and Meezan clarifies that it's in the capacity of a social media influencer, Jaaved began ranting.

“Ye influencer na, no sar na pair. Koi bhi lukkha aa ke influencer ban raha hai (There's no actual process to become an influencer. Any Tom, Dick and Harry is becoming an influencer),” said Jaaved. A shocked Alaviaa then objected and said, “Papa, I don't think you understand. You just don't utilise your Instagram enough.”

Jaaved then quoted the example of a female social media influencer, whose content entails her walking in a sari and then turning around stylishly. Alaviaa argues that's what people are consuming, to which Jaaved responds, “People are consuming sh*t.” Meezan kept laughing all along.

About Alaviaa Jaffrey

Alaviaa studied Strategic Design and Management at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She became an entrepreneur in 2021, when she started the multi-brand platform Vis a Via with stylist Nikita Jainsinghani, which offers a range of international brands. Alaviaa, also a social media influencer with 336K followers on Instagram, is a contestant on The Tribe, a reality show on social media influencers. The show premiered on Prime Video earlier this month. It's produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Jaaved is a second-generation actor, whose father Jagdeep, a legendary comic actor, died in 2022. Jaaved was last seen in season 2 of Disney+ Hotstar show Taaza Khabar. His son, Meezan, was last seen in Yaariyan 2 last year. He'll be next seen in Miranda Boys.