Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa gets a hug from Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Watch

Justin Bieber gave an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet on July 5. Several people from various walks of life attended the event, including Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter and social media influencer, Alaviaa Jaaferi. Expectedly, several visuals from the performance have gone viral—one of them is a sweet moment shared by Alaviaa Jaaferi and Justin Bieber. During his act, the Canadian singer hugged the influencer. The image shows Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa, who got a hug from Justin Bieber at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. (Screengrab, Instagram/@alaviaajaaferi)

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram. “She is the lucky one. Hugs #javedjafferi daughter,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

In the video, an emotional Alaviaa gets on the stage and shares a warm hug with Justin Bieber. A text insert appears on the video and reads, " 13-year-old self is screaming.”

Alaviaa has also posted multiple videos of Justin Bieber’s performance as her Instagram story.

Take a look at this video of Alaviaa Jaaferi and Justin Bieber:

In 2013, Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on X (then Twitter) about his daughter being a huge fan of Justin Bieber, reported PTI. "Daughter went all the way to Dubai just to see Justin Bieber in concert last night... The high of her teenaged life,” he wrote in a social media post, adding, “Alaviya was right up and just below the stage for the Bieber concert.” Reportedly, she attended the concert at Sevens Stadium during the singer’s Believe world tour.

Other than visuals of Justin Bieber's performance, another sweet clip made its way onto social media, showing the Ambani family dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood track Deewangi Deewangi during the sangeet ceremony. In the video, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are seen grooving with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.