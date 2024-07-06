Jay Kotak shares a sweet moment with wife Aditi Arya as Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby’. Watch

Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, was part of the guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Mumbai last night. He attended the festivities with wife Aditi Arya. The couple was filmed sharing a sweet moment as the night’s star performer - pop star Justin Bieber - sang his super-hit song ‘Baby’ onstage. Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet which featured a Justin Bieber performance.

A video that has emerged online shows Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya swaying to the music as the crowd around them goes wild during Justin Bieber’s performance.

Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya got married in November 2023. He is the co-head of digital banking business Kotak811, while she won the Miss India World crown in 2015 and went on to do an MBA from Yale University.

The couple’s wedding took place at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace Udaipur and was followed by a Mumbai reception at Jio World Convention Centre, which is also believed to be the venue for Anant and Radhika’s upcoming wedding.

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.

Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, the Ambani family hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) last night. The sangeet was attended by a veritable galaxy of Bollywood stars, including, but not limited to, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Justin Bieber was added to the long list of international stars who have performed so far at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s various pre-wedding functions. Their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar saw Rihanna fly down to Jamnagar, while Katy Perry performed during their European cruise a few weeks ago.

The theme for the sangeet last night was Celebration of Hearts and the dress code Indian regal. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore colour-coordinated outfits from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture.