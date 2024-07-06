Justin Bieber’s electrifying performance at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet sparks mixed social media reactions

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities were kicked off with the mameru ceremony. Yesterday, the Ambanis hosted the sangeet ceremony, attended by celebrities from all walks of life. Cricketers like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya and Indian cinema actors, including Salman Khan, were spotted attending the event. The night also featured a special performance by Justin Bieber, and a video of the event went viral on social media. The footage, however, has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. While some were in awe, others argued that the Canadian singer’s performance didn’t suit an Indian wedding. Justin Bieber reportedly charged $10 million (nearly ₹ 83 crore) for his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. (PTI)

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Memorable night.” In the video, Justin is seen giving an electrifying performance. The guests are also seen grooving to his music. At one point, he performs his famous song Baby, and the audience sings with him.

The Canadian singer reached Mumbai yesterday and left for his home after his performance ended.

Take a look at the viral video of Justin Bieber:

How did Instagram users react?

“Justin doing the performance in his own way as he usually do,” shared an Instagram user while using a love emotion. However, another added, “Indian wedding sangeet and Justin Bieber songs are not matching at all! What happened to the Indian artists?”

While a third commented, “Nostalgia. He's still the same... That angelic voice,” a fourth wrote, “Nah, the vibe is missing.” A few also joked, “We are not ready for this.”

Another video from the sangeet ceremony made its way onto social media yesterday, leaving people stunned. The clip captured Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani grooving to the song Deewangi Deewangi along with their family. The video also featured Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).