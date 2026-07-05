What is inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported 40-page prenup? Details revealed by attorney

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has sparked fresh discussion about how the couple could protect their fortunes if they have a prenuptial agreement in place. The couple got married on July 3, 2026 in Madison Square Garden. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, legal experts believe any prenup between the two stars would likely focus on keeping their individual assets separate. One attorney also suggested that a privacy-related clause could be included, although there is no public confirmation that such a provision exists. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly commented on any prenup details. FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

What experts believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s prenup could look like? The Daily Mail spoke with New York divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman, who said a potential agreement between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would likely be straightforward despite the enormous wealth involved.

According to Newman, the basic principle would probably be simple: assets owned before the marriage would remain with their original owner. She also suggested that if the couple purchased property together in the future, each person would likely retain the amount they contributed, along with any share of the property’s growth in value.

The attorney told the Daily Mail, “I think the prenup is actually going to be a pretty simple document – what’s his right now will be his and what’s hers is hers.”

Another attorney quoted by the publication, Florida-based prenup lawyer Brian Karpf, shared a similar view. He said that because both celebrities already have significant wealth, keeping their estates separate would likely make financial matters easier to manage.

Importantly, no prenup document has been made public, and the lawyers were offering professional opinions rather than discussing a confirmed agreement.

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The privacy clause discussion A major part of the conversation centers on Taylor Swift’s business empire. The singer owns a valuable music catalog, multiple properties, and several business interests that contribute significantly to her wealth.

Newman told the Daily Mail that she expects any future creative work produced by Swift would remain her separate property. The attorney also suggested the same principle could apply to Travis Kelce’s future ventures.

One topic that attracted attention was the possibility of a confidentiality or privacy clause. Swift has often written songs inspired by personal experiences and relationships, leading some fans to connect certain tracks to people from her past.

Discussing a hypothetical prenup, Newman said legal language could potentially be included to discourage either party from publicly sharing intimate details about the relationship.

However, she also acknowledged that such provisions can be difficult to enforce. Again, this remains legal speculation. Neither Swift nor Kelce has indicated whether any such clause exists.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bring substantial wealth into the marriage The discussion around a possible prenup has largely been driven by the scale of the couple’s assets. According to figures cited by the Daily Mail, Swift’s holdings include an extensive real-estate portfolio, music rights, business partnerships, and private aviation assets. The publication also noted the continued success of her music catalog and touring-related ventures.

Kelce has built his own fortune through his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, endorsement agreements, business investments, and the “New Heights” podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

While Taylor Swift’s estimated wealth is significantly higher, both attorneys interviewed by the Daily Mail said they believe a future agreement would likely focus on protecting what each person already owns rather than creating a complicated financial arrangement.

For now, the reported wedding celebrations have generated plenty of interest, but details about any prenuptial agreement remain private. Much of the current discussion is based on expert analysis rather than confirmed information from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce themselves.