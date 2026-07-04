‘Trump is your president’: Buzz over ‘message’ for Taylor Swift over wedding display

Pop music star Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York, the singer's publicist announced on Friday. Trump’s criticism of the singer dates back two years, when he said that he “hates” Swift, who endorsed Kamala Harris over him. (File Photo/X via @WhiteHouse/AP) However, as a message celebrating their marriage lit up giant screens outside the famous venue, the White House was quick to attempt to overshadow the moment at a time when US President Donald Trump was set to deliver a speech marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. Notably, comedian Adam Sandler officiated their wedding, according to the publicist's statement, which carried the headline "Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Married!" Swift's brother, Austin Swift, was the "man of honour", while Kelce's brother, former football player Jason Kelce, served as best man, news agency Reuters reported. ALSO READ | Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding called a ‘royal wedding’? MSG ceremony and NDAs explained ‘JusT&T Married’ As the couple tied the knot, "JUST&T MARRIED!" appeared on large screens outside the Manhattan arena.

The display appeared to combine the first initials of Taylor and Travis to announce that the two are now married. White House flashes ‘Trump is your president’ Shortly after the wedding message appeared outside the New York venue, the White House shared an AI-generated image that appeared to mock the announcement. The post, captioned "it's happened", showed glowing pink screens carrying the message: "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT".

It was a parody of the "JUST&T MARRIED!" display shown outside Madison Square Garden after the Swift-Kelce wedding. Trump vs Taylor Swift is not new Trump’s criticism of the singer dates back two years, when he said that he “hates” Swift, who endorsed former US vice president Kamala Harris in the presidential election. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump had written on Truth Social in capital letters, without offering any further explanation. On Thursday, the White House shared an image of Trump alongside several former US presidents, including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, with the words “America's Eras Tour”.