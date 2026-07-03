Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding called a ‘royal wedding’? MSG ceremony and NDAs explained

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year, with fans and media alike dubbing it a "royal wedding." While the couple have no royal titles, the comparison stems from the sheer scale of the celebrations, the tightly guarded guest list, and extraordinary security measures surrounding the event at New York's Madison Square Garden (MSG). Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the 2024 US Open men's final in New York, Sept 2024. (AFP)

The phrase "royal wedding" has emerged in media coverage to describe the spectacle surrounding Swift and Kelce's nuptials rather than any official royal connection.

Fans and reporters gathered outside Madison Square Garden hoping to catch a glimpse of the venue or celebrity arrivals, but stringent privacy measures made that nearly impossible.

What do we know about the wedding at Madison Square Garden? The celebrations began on Thursday with what is believed to have been the couple's rehearsal dinner, marking the start of a multi-day wedding event.

According to CNN, the main celebrations on Friday are expected to include a cocktail hour, the wedding ceremony and a reception. While organizers have kept details under wraps, décor and catering supplies, including tree branches, boxes of alcohol and lobster meat, were spotted being moved into Madison Square Garden ahead of the festivities.

Despite the buzz outside the venue, organizers have maintained strict confidentiality around the ceremony.

Also Read: National Guard outside Taylor Swift’s wedding venue? Viral video sparks security buzz at MSG

Why is the guest list making headlines? Part of the fascination surrounding the wedding is the sheer scale of its reported guest list.

According to Variety, around 1,000 guests are expected to attend what many have called the "celebrity wedding of the decade." The publication reported that invitations have reportedly gone to top Hollywood executives, music industry leaders, athletes and celebrities.

Among those expected are Disney executives Bob Iger, David Greenbaum and Dana Walden, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and music executives including Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge.

Swift's celebrity circle, including Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Ice Spice, members of Haim and the Hadid family, is also reportedly expected to attend.

How secretive is the wedding? The secrecy surrounding the event has become almost as newsworthy as the wedding itself.

Variety reported that many invited guests have received very little information ahead of the ceremony. Some were reportedly instructed simply to be in New York City on July 3 and await further directions.

The publication also reported that digital invitations included watermarks identifying individual guests and were accompanied by non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Also Read: Travis Kelce drops cryptic ‘special guest’ announcement before Taylor Swift wedding

Is there a royal connection? Although the "royal wedding" nickname symbolic, there is a genuine royal connection.

According to The Independent, Prince William is set to appear on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast around the same time as the wedding celebrations. The Prince of Wales also has a longstanding connection with Swift, having attended her Eras Tour concert in London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte last year.

The pair also famously shared the stage in 2013 at a Centrepoint charity gala at Kensington Palace, where William joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi for an impromptu performance of Livin' on a Prayer. Earlier this year, William even joked during a radio interview that he hoped an invitation to the wedding might still arrive.