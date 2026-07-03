Travis Kelce drops cryptic ‘special guest’ announcement before Taylor Swift wedding

That brief post was enough to trigger a wave of speculation among fans. Many began trying to work out who the mystery guest could be. Some guessed it might be Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift or her brother Austin Swift. Others suggested singer Ed Sheeran, who has a long friendship with Swift and is reportedly in New York.

The official New Heights social media accounts shared a short message on Thursday night that read: “We’ve got a very special guest making their New Heights debut… NEW EPISODE TOMORROW.”

Travis Kelce surprised fans on Thursday with an unexpected announcement about his podcast, New Heights, just hours before his widely reported wedding celebrations with Taylor Swift in New York. The show revealed that a mystery guest will appear on a new episode set to be released Friday, but did not share any details about who it is. The timing immediately caught attention because the episode is expected to drop on the same day Kelce and Swift are reportedly set to host a major wedding event at Madison Square Garden.

The guessing only grew after one of the podcast’s producers posted another message on social media saying: “None of you have guessed right.”

Fans flooded social media with their own theories. One person wrote, “Hmmmm this must be huge. Can’t wait.” Another joked that many listeners might be busy following wedding developments but would still find time to tune in.

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New clue emerges before wedding A few fans believe the preview image attached to the announcement may contain a clue. In the picture, Kelce appears to be wearing a blue checkered shirt that some followers say looks similar to one seen during his bachelor party celebrations.

No further details about the guest have been released. The announcement arrived as New York continued to prepare for the highly anticipated Swift-Kelce wedding festivities. According to the Daily Mail, family members and close friends were expected to attend a rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening before larger celebrations planned for Friday.

The mystery episode is also unusual because New Heights typically follows a more predictable schedule. While episodes are generally released in the morning, the exact release time for Friday’s show was not confirmed.

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Earlier this week, Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce welcomed fellow NFL star George Kittle onto the podcast. Kittle recently confirmed that he had been invited to the wedding and said guests had been told not to bring wedding gifts.

For now, the identity of the surprise guest remains unknown, leaving fans waiting for Friday’s episode to finally provide the answer.