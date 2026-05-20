George Kittle injury update: WR's status for Australia season opener uncertain as insider flags big concern

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their first match in Melbourne, the first-ever NFL game in Australia. But the team's tight end, George Kittle's availability is uncertain. George Kittle continues recovering from a major injury as analysts debate his long-term role with the San Francisco 49ers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The star is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that happened during the wild-card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. Kittle underwent surgery after the injury, and the 32-year-old is progressing well.

However, reports suggest that the 49ers backroom is not hopeful that he will be back in full force for the Week 1 game in Melbourne against the Los Angeles Rams.

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Grant Cohn questions Kittle’s future role Recently, the Sports Illustrated insider Grant Cohn questioned whether Kittle could still dominate after returning from the injury. According to him, the veteran tight end may gradually transition into a more limited role focused on blocking and red-zone situations rather than explosive catches and runs.

"I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong, but I just don’t see a world where George Kittle comes back and is dominant. Even last year, he was not much of a threat after the catch. He was still a good blocker and good in the red zone. I feel like that’s what the rest of his career is going to be," Cohn said.

“He should still be a good blocker, maybe, and he’ll definitely be a threat in the red zone, but he’s not going to be a guy you can give seven, eight or nine targets a game to. He’s going to be a complementary receiver and a blocker; someone you go to on third down and in the red zone. He’s not going to be a YAC guy anymore," Cohn added.

Cohn also suggested a conservative approach for the team, "A lot of people are still talking about George Kittle coming back in Week 1, but I’d say there’s a zero percent chance of that happening, maybe a 0.00001 percent chance. I think what’s more likely is that he starts the season on the PUP list, misses the first four games, and then the team reevaluates things from there.

"I don’t see why Kittle’s return wouldn’t be handled slowly and conservatively. He’s too important, and at his age, there’s no reason to rush him back and risk another injury. He already came back too quickly from a torn hamstring and then tore his Achilles.

"It feels like one injury can lead to another because of imbalances, so the team has to be careful," Cohn noted.

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Analysts urge caution with Kittle’s recovery Along with Cohn, other NFL analysts also weighed in on Kittle’s recovery. Former wide receiver Cris Carter praised Kittle’s relentless work ethic but warned, “Don’t be in a rush to return.”

In Kittle’s absence, the 49ers have invested in depth. Backup tight end Jake Tonges earned a two-year, $8 million contract after proving reliable last season, while the team strengthened its receiving depth with veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk.