Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers injury report: Who’s in and who’s out ahead of Week 7 clash?

Both the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers have issued their final injury reports in advance of their match-up on Sunday, October 19, at Levi's Stadium. Ahead of the Week 7 match-up, both teams have been impacted by injuries to significant players. The 49ers have lost their starting quarterback and leading receiver, while the Falcons will be missing several key defensive contributors. Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers injury list: Who’s in and who’s out ahead of Week 7 clash(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Falcons rule out five players, Jake Matthews questionable

The Falcons have officially ruled out rookies Jalon Walker (groin) and Billy Bowman Jr (hamstring), both dealing with soft tissue injuries. This is Bowman’s second straight missed game and Walker’s first absence of the season. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed that Dee Alford will continue to fill in for Bowman after recording an interception against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, reported AtlantaFalcons.com.

As per the report, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III will also miss Sunday’s game. Coach Morris explained his absence by saying the team was working through some private matters with the receiver. The coach clarified that the issue was “not disciplinary” and unrelated to the firing of former receivers coach like Hilliard.

Starting left tackle Jake Matthews was listed as questionable after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 6. Despite not practicing on Thursday, he returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Matthews currently holds the franchise record with 183 consecutive starts, and his game-time decision could extend the streak, the report added.

Other Falcons listed as questionable include tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf), and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring).

49ers without Purdy, Pearsall; Kittle cleared to play

As per another report on NFL.com, the San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, have an extensive injury list featuring 18 players. Most notably, quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) have both been ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Mac Jones will once again start in Purdy’s place. Shanahan also mentioned that tight end George Kittle, who was sidelined since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, will return without restrictions.

“George has rehabbed really well and came back 100 percent,” the head coach said, as per NFL.com. The 49ers will be without defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), and cornerbacks Renardo Green (neck) and Upton Stout (shoulder) are doubtful, as per USA Today.

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers: Game details

The Falcons vs 49ers game will be played on Sunday, October 19, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The match, which will kick off at 8:20 pm ET, will be broadcast on NBC and can be streamed live on FuboTV and Peacock.

FAQs

Q1. Which Falcons players are ruled out for Week 7?

A1. Jalon Walker, Billy Bowman Jr., Ray-Ray McCloud III, Jordan Fuller, and Clark Phillips III are ruled out.

Q2. Will Jake Matthews play against the 49ers?

A2. He is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision due to an ankle injury.

Q3. Who will start at quarterback for the 49ers?

A3. Mac Jones will start in place of Brock Purdy, who remains out with a toe injury.