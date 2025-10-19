Cristiano Ronaldo makes amends for missed penalty with an absolute banger from outside the box

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a banger in Al Nassr's rampant display against AL Fatah at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday night. The Portuguese legend continued his goal-scoring form as Al Nassr registered a massive 5-1 win to extend their winning streak in the Saudi Pro League. They remained at the top of the table with five wins in as many matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman celebrate during Al Nassr's big win.(REUTERS)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in no mood to slow down and netted an astonishing goal - with a shot from outside the box from the left flank to hit the top bin in the 60th minute of the game to grab the limelight from new signing Joao Felix, who scored a hat-trick in the dominant victory.

Meanwhile, he missed a penalty a minute earlier in the game, which stunned the home fans, including IshowSpeed, YouTube superstar, who was also at attendance for the big clash.

He didn't take much to redeem himself, and this time, he shocked the opposition fans with a screamer. After collecting a pass from Sadio Mané, Ronaldo danced past his marker with a few deft stepovers before unleashing a powerful strike toward the far post — the ball soared into the top-right corner, leaving the goalkeeper rooted.

It marked the Portuguese legend’s 949th career goal — another step toward the historic 1,000-goal milestone he has long spoken about chasing. For Ronaldo, every strike now feels like a countdown to one of football’s most extraordinary records. It was also his 800th goal in his club football career, scripting another massive milestone in his extraordinary career.

With the emphatic victory, Al Nassr extended their unbeaten streak and strengthened their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League table with 15 points from five matches. The win underlined their dominance this season, maintaining a flawless record. On the other hand, Al Fateh’s struggles continued, stuck on just one point and languishing at the bottom in 16th place.

Elsewhere, Al Hilal thrashed Al Ettifaq 5-0 in a commanding performance, while Al Hazm edged past Al Okhdood 2-1 to secure a crucial win in the same round of fixtures.