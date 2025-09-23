Falcons coach Raheem Morris fires receivers coach Ike Hilliard after shutout loss

Search
AP |
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 06:03 am IST

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris made a change on his offensive staff on Monday, firing wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard one day after a 30-0 loss at Carolina.

The Falcons passed for only 201 yards as they were shut out for the first time falling 25-0 to the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2021.

Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will now coach the wide receivers. The Falcons announced the staff changes after Morris met with reporters.

Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by Chau Smith-Wade. Another pick came on a play when wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud slipped. Another receiver, Darnell Mooney, has struggled since missing the preseason with a hamstring injury.

When addressing Mooney's performance on Monday, Morris said, “We’ve got to get to the point that we’ve got to go out there and play the right way. But, no, he’s not playing, we’re not playing the brand of football we need to play with Mooney, and we’re capable of so much more, without a doubt.”

The Falcons host Washington on Sunday.

Hilliard was a wide receiver for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a standout college career at Florida. Hilliard has coached in the NFL for Miami, Washington, Buffalo and Pittsburgh and worked for one year on Auburn's staff before joining the Falcons in 2024.

Yates joined the Falcons in 2021 and previously coached wide receivers in 2022 and 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

