Why Packers' plane to Phoenix was delayed for over 5 hours. Chaos before Arizona clash

The Green Bay Packers' players and coaches were left distressed on the tarmac for over five hours. Their plane to Phoenix on Saturday was delayed. Jordan Love and co play the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 PM MT on Sunday. Carrington Valentine #24 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals (Getty Images via AFP)

The Packers typically fly on two separate planes, one carrying players and coaches, the other reserved for team staff. According to reports, the staff plane departed on schedule from Green Bay at 1:15 PM CT, while the second aircraft, carrying the players and coaches, was slated to leave just 15 minutes later.

Read More: Brian Kelly faces fire calls after LSU Tigers' latest loss; buyout and contract details in focus

However, a problem with the players’ plane was discovered too late to move them to the first flight. A replacement aircraft was dispatched from Detroit to Green Bay, further extending the delay.

After hours of waiting, the team’s plane finally pushed back at 7:05 PM CT, more than five hours behind schedule. The flight was expected to land in Phoenix at 8:32 PM local time, well after the initial planned arrival.

Why Green Bay Packers' plane was delayed on Saturday

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are grounded in Wisconsin. Their plane faced ‘mechanical issues’.

"The Packers have yet to depart for Arizona because of mechanical issues with the team plane, per sources," Pelissero posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "The delay is now approaching 5 hours, and they’re still on the tarmac. Kickoff against the Cardinals is at 1:25 p.m. Mountain time Sunday."

Read More: Travis Etienne 'thriving' and eyeing more London success when Jaguars face Rams at Wembley

ESPN's Adam Schefter soon reported that the Packers switched planes and are set to depart shortly.

“After experiencing mechanical issues with their team plane that was scheduled to leave Green Bay for Arizona at 1:30 pm CT today, the Packers now have changed planes and are expecting to depart shortly. Their delay is now over five hours and counting,” he tweeted.