George Kittle injury update: Did 49ers TE tear his achilles? Video raises concerns

UPDATE: The San Francisco 49ers confirmed that tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an Achilles injury. Kittle suffered the injury with six minutes remaining in the first half in Philadelphia. George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images via AFP) Recovery time for an Achilles injury can vary widely depending on severity. Mild cases, such as tendinitis from overuse, may take only a few weeks, while a complete rupture typically requires 4–6 months of recovery.

Also Read: Why is George Kittle not playing today vs Eagles? Here's what happened to 49ers TE ORIGINAL STORY: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered an injury during the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. While the exact details of the injury are not yet known, fans have speculated that it could be an Achilles tear after videos of the incident began circulating.