George Kittle injury update: Did 49ers TE tear his achilles? Video raises concerns
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered an injury during the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
UPDATE: The San Francisco 49ers confirmed that tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an Achilles injury. Kittle suffered the injury with six minutes remaining in the first half in Philadelphia.
Recovery time for an Achilles injury can vary widely depending on severity. Mild cases, such as tendinitis from overuse, may take only a few weeks, while a complete rupture typically requires 4–6 months of recovery.
ORIGINAL STORY: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered an injury during the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. While the exact details of the injury are not yet known, fans have speculated that it could be an Achilles tear after videos of the incident began circulating.
What happened at the game?
George Kittle was injured with six minutes remaining in the first half in Philadelphia.
The 49ers tight end went down after catching a 5-yard pass from QB Brock Purdy on the right sideline. As he tried to push off his right leg, Eagles safety Marcus Epps made the tackle. Kittle immediately grabbed his leg and remained on the field.
San Francisco’s medical staff attended to him, and he was taken off the field on a cart and brought to the locker room.
The team has not yet provided an official update on the injury, but it showed all the signs of a possible Achilles tear.