Josh Allen injury update: Bills get positive news after concussion scare vs Jaguars

Josh Allen received positive news during the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Wild Card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

What happened to Josh Allen? Early in the first quarter, the Bills' star quarterback took a hard hit on a third-down run and was swarmed by multiple defenders, causing his helmet to come off.

The 29-year-old was taken to the medical tent for evaluation, raising concern about a possible concussion.

Allen was evaluated by the independent neurologist on staff and passed the NFL's concussion protocol. He was quickly cleared, returned to the sideline. He was eligible to re-enter the game when the Bills regained possession.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson confirmed the evaluation and clearance. Mitchell Trubisky would have replaced Allen if he had been unable to return.

Josh Allen foot injury update The scare came with Allen already managing a lingering right foot injury dating back to Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. The injury, described as an old bone issue on the outside of his right midfoot, was aggravated in Week 17 versus the Eagles and caused visible limping. X-rays after both games were negative.

Wolfson reported before the game that the 2024 NFL MVP expects to manage the injury throughout the postseason, saying adrenaline and medication would help him push through.

"Josh Allen still dealing with the right foot injury. Told me he will have to manage it the rest of the postseason but he assured me adrenaline and medicine will take over and you will see Playoff Josh," Wolfson wrote on X just before Sunday's game.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport added that Allen is not at increased risk of reinjury and is ready to play.

“QB Josh Allen is dealing with an old bone issue in his foot but is at no further risk of reinjury,” posted NFL Insider’s Ian Rapoport, via X. “He’s ready to roll.”