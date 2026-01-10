Neurologist shares 5 early signs of Parkinson's, says don't dismiss stiffness and slow movements as ageing symptoms

It is common for people to attribute stiffness, slower movements, or reduced balance to “just getting older,” to see these changes as part of life, and to adapt to them. Nevertheless, neurologists warn that if you experience stiffness throughout your body and your movements have become slow, this may not be due to motor ageing. Sometimes, it can be an indication of Parkinson's disease, a disorder of the nervous system that is progressive but responds well to early intervention and treatment. Know signs of Parkinson's for early detection.(Adobe Stock)

What is Parkinson's?

The slow degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain leads to the disorder known as Parkinson’s disease. The degeneration occurs in the substantia nigra, affecting the basal ganglia circuitry. Dopamine levels decrease, and with them, the ability to make smooth, controlled movements. "Part of the reason why early signs of Parkinson's disease often appear so gradually and go undetected is that these signs have been previously attributed to either the normal process of getting older or to fatigue", Neurologist Dr Shrawan Kumar Chaudhary, Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, tells Health Shots.

What are the symptoms of Parkinson's stiffness?

"Symptoms of stiffness and slowed movements associated with Parkinson's disease have a different appearance from those that occur simply with ageing. The persistent, increasing severity of symptoms of Parkinson’s, and the initial development of them on one side of the body must be taken into notice," says the neurologist.

Difficulty initiating movement: A person experiencing ‘stuck’ may have trouble initiating walking, rising from a chair, or completing a simple task. This will occur not due to weakness but to delayed signals from the brain to the body to initiate movement. Less arm swing during walking: While walking, one arm could swing less than the other, which is often not noticed at first. This is one of the initial symptoms of movement asymmetry frequently observed in Parkinson’s disease. Slowness in daily activities: Activities such as buttoning a shirt, tying shoelaces, and brushing teeth are taking longer than usual. The movements are more minor, slower, and less automatic. Muscle tightness: People with Parkinson's disease experience rigidity that does not improve with stretching or rest, unlike age-related stiffness. The affected muscles remain tight throughout the day. Rigidity in the limbs: Patients frequently report their limbs, especially arms or legs, as being heavy, stiff, or not allowing movement, although the strength of the muscles is still normal.

How to manage Parkinson's disease?

Managing Parkinson's disease primarily focuses on controlling symptoms and preserving mobility. "Medications that enhance dopamine activity can lessen muscle rigidity and make slowed movements easier", says the doctor. Regular physiotherapy and exercises are indispensable for maintaining balance and flexibility.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment can be an option for some patients when drugs are not effective enough. "Some cases of stiffness and slow movement are not necessarily signs of ageing. If these symptoms persist and negatively impact your daily life, they must be medically addressed," says the expert. Early detection of Parkinson's signs can lead to better symptom control and a higher quality of life.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)