Joe Ely cause of death: What to know about Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease; all on legendary singer's ailments

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:47 am IST

Joe Ely the legendary Texas singer-songwriter has passed away, according to a statement released on social media on Tuesday. 

Joe Ely the legendary Texas singer-songwriter has passed away, according to a statement released on social media on Tuesday. With a career spanning over five decades, Ely, 78, was known for songs like She Never Spoke Spanish to Me and Settle for Love.

Joe Ely passed away at his Taos, New Mexico home.(Facebook/Joe Ely)
He passed away with wife, Sharon, and daughter, Marie, at his side. Ely was at his Taos, New Mexico home when he died.

Joe Ely cause of death

As per the statement about Ely's demise, the singer-songwriter passed away due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia.

Lewy Body Dementia or LBD is a complex brain disorder. It is a disease associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain, as per National Institute on Aging. These deposits are called Lewy bodies and impact chemicals in the brain. In turn, these changes can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, mood, and other body functions.

Also Read | Can stress trigger early onset of Parkinson’s disease? Doctor explains

Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic describes Parkinson's as a “movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.” While the disease itself is uncurable, medicines may help with the symptoms, which include tremors, rigid muscles, among others.

“Beloved singer-songwriter Joe Ely, known for his legendary contributions to American music, has recently been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Together with his wife Sharon, Joe is sharing their journey—not to dwell in hardship, but to bring understanding, awareness, and hope through the healing power of music,” a September post from Ely's profile read.

The statement on his demise was also shared on the singer's social media page. It read: “Legendary songwriter, singer, and raconteur Joe Ely died today from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia. His beloved wife Sharon and daughter Marie were at his side at their home in Taos, New Mexico. Ely was born February 9, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas. He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin. Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world. A full obituary and more information will follow in the coming days.”

