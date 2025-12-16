Joe Ely cause of death: What to know about Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease; all on legendary singer's ailments

Joe Ely the legendary Texas singer-songwriter has passed away, according to a statement released on social media on Tuesday. With a career spanning over five decades, Ely, 78, was known for songs like She Never Spoke Spanish to Me and Settle for Love. Joe Ely passed away at his Taos, New Mexico home.(Facebook/Joe Ely)

He passed away with wife, Sharon, and daughter, Marie, at his side. Ely was at his Taos, New Mexico home when he died.

Joe Ely cause of death

As per the statement about Ely's demise, the singer-songwriter passed away due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia.

Lewy Body Dementia or LBD is a complex brain disorder. It is a disease associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain, as per National Institute on Aging. These deposits are called Lewy bodies and impact chemicals in the brain. In turn, these changes can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, mood, and other body functions.

Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic describes Parkinson's as a “movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.” While the disease itself is uncurable, medicines may help with the symptoms, which include tremors, rigid muscles, among others.

“Beloved singer-songwriter Joe Ely, known for his legendary contributions to American music, has recently been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Together with his wife Sharon, Joe is sharing their journey—not to dwell in hardship, but to bring understanding, awareness, and hope through the healing power of music,” a September post from Ely's profile read.

