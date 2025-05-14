Can stress trigger early onset of Parkinson’s disease? Doctor explains

Parkinson’s disease primarily occurs due to gradual degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the inner part of the brain. The condition is marked by tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and postural instability. Usually observed in older adults, Parkinson's disease is also referred to as idiopathic Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease can be triggered by long-standing stress.

Early onset of Parkinson’s disease refers to the condition observed in people below the age of 50. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Rajesh B Iyer, Consultant - Neurology And Epileptology, Manipal Hospital Millers Road said, “About 10 percent of patients develop early-onset Parkinson’s disease among which 20 percent of them may have the disease much earlier even before 40 years of age. The vast majority of our patients have idiopathic Parkinson’s disease and some are found to have genetic Parkinson’s disease or other structural abnormalities in the brain.” Also read | World Parkinson's Day 2023: Signs and symptoms of brain disorder in young people

Is stress linked to early-onset Parkinson’s disease?

“Stress has been associated with other neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s Dementia. Although the scientific evidence is not very strong, it is possible that Parkinson’s disease could be triggered by long-standing stress or poor sleep hygiene,” said Dr Rajesh B Iyer.

Poor sleep hygiene can trigger Parkinson's disease.

Explaining the link of the condition with sleep disorders, the doctor added, “Chronic emotional stress may cause dopaminergic cell loss in some people which can lead to many of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. In patients with Parkinson’s disease, the symptoms typically worsen under stress, anxiety, apprehension, and a lack of sleep. Many patients with Parkinson’s disease also develop various types of sleep disorders.” Also read | Parkinson's disease may be detectable 20-30 years sooner than clinical diagnosis: Study

Tips to manage Parkinson’s disease:

“The condition is essentially degenerative and therefore, lifestyle measures play an important role in the long-term management of Parkinson’s disease. Regular exercises, yoga to correct posture and balance, practices to prevent stress, proper sleep hygiene, avoiding red meat, and high-fibre diet are useful in most patients with Parkinson’s disease,” explained the neurologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.