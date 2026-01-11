NFL schedule today: What games are lined up on Sunday? See time, schedule and more

The NFL fills 22 of the year's 52 Sundays, both during the regular season and theplayoffs. Fans have grown accustomed to double-digit games each week, but the schedule narrows significantly in the wild-card round. Only three games remain on the slate.

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears took care of business on Saturday, January 10, advancing to the divisional round. With three games set for Sunday, January 11, three more teams will secure spots in the final eight.

Here's what to know about Sunday's NFL action, including how to watch, the schedule, and more.

What is the schedule for Sunday? 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) vs. 6. Buffalo Bills (12-5)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

2. New England Patriots (14-3) vs. 7. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

NFL Sunday games: Playoff time Sunday's NFL action features three games. The Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm. The second game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place at 4:30 pm ET, and the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the New England Patriots at 8 pm ET, as reported by USA Today.

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars game will air on CBS.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles matchup will be broadcast on Fox.

The Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots game will be shown on NBC.

In addition to TV broadcasts, Sunday's NFL games will be available to stream. The Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills game can be streamed on Paramount+ and Fubo. The Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers matchup is available on Fox One and Fubo. The New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers game can be streamed on Peacock.