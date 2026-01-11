Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Is Trevon Diggs playing today vs Bears? Slow start sparks fan frustration; 'Packers getting torched'

    Trevon Diggs joined the Packers after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2025 regular season following an injury-plagued year.

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 7:19 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is currently underway at Soldier Field and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

    Trevon Diggs is playing for Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Trevon Diggs is playing for Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Trevon Diggs struggles early

    Trevon Diggs, who joined the Packers after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2025 regular season following an injury-plagued year, had a slow start against the Bears on Saturday. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustration.

    One person wrote on X, "I don't think the Packers defense can afford to miss tackles tonight. Valentine is already getting worked. Where is Trevon Diggs?"

    Another added, "Packers getting absolutely torched in the secondary. Looks like Trevon Diggs brought the Dallas allergy to coverage to his new team."

    A third fan commented, "The Packers are actually playing Trevon Diggs in a playoff game lol."

    Another person expressed, "Alright Trevon Diggs might actually be worse than Valentine, what was that."

    Diggs made his Packers debut in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on January 4, 2026, where he played nearly half of the defensive snaps. Recent reports confirm he has “no limitations” for this playoff matchup against the Bears.

    Also Read: Stefon Diggs' response to strangulation claims as NFL star faces charges, 'The timing and motivation for…'

    Packers inactives vs. Bears

    WR Dontayvion Wicks

    RT Zach Tom

    QB Desmond Ridder

    CB Jaylin Simpson

    DE Collin Oliver

    WR Jakobie Keeney-James

    Also Read: What is the weather in Chicago now? Snow forecast at Soldier Field for Bears vs Packers game

    Bears inactives vs Packers

    Case Keenum, Third QB

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB

    Ruben Hyppolite II, LB

    Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE

    Jahdae Walker, WR

    Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB

    Luke Newman, OL

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Is Trevon Diggs Playing Today Vs Bears? Slow Start Sparks Fan Frustration; 'Packers Getting Torched'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes