Is Trevon Diggs playing today vs Bears? Slow start sparks fan frustration; 'Packers getting torched'

The NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is currently underway at Soldier Field and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Trevon Diggs is playing for Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trevon Diggs struggles early Trevon Diggs, who joined the Packers after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the 2025 regular season following an injury-plagued year, had a slow start against the Bears on Saturday. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their frustration.

One person wrote on X, "I don't think the Packers defense can afford to miss tackles tonight. Valentine is already getting worked. Where is Trevon Diggs?"

Another added, "Packers getting absolutely torched in the secondary. Looks like Trevon Diggs brought the Dallas allergy to coverage to his new team."

A third fan commented, "The Packers are actually playing Trevon Diggs in a playoff game lol."

Another person expressed, "Alright Trevon Diggs might actually be worse than Valentine, what was that."

Diggs made his Packers debut in the regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on January 4, 2026, where he played nearly half of the defensive snaps. Recent reports confirm he has “no limitations” for this playoff matchup against the Bears.

Packers inactives vs. Bears WR Dontayvion Wicks

RT Zach Tom

QB Desmond Ridder

CB Jaylin Simpson

DE Collin Oliver

WR Jakobie Keeney-James

Bears inactives vs Packers Case Keenum, Third QB

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB

Ruben Hyppolite II, LB

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE

Jahdae Walker, WR

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB

Luke Newman, OL