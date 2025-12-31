Stefon Diggs' response to strangulation claims as NFL star faces charges, ‘The timing and motivation for…’

Stefon Diggs has denied allegations of violence that have surfaced against him, saying they are “unsubstantiated” and “uncorroborated”. A newly released police report, first obtained by People, stated that Diggs hit and then choked a female employee during a dispute over money earlier this month. Stefon Diggs' response to strangulation claims as NFL star faces charges (Photo by Scott Taetsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Diggs, who is dating Cardi B, denied the allegations in a statement through his attorney, David Meier, according to the New York Post. “They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Meier said in a statement Tuesday, December 30. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots said in a statement of their own that they “support Stefon.” “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary,” the team said.

What are the allegations against Stefon Diggs?

The report stated that the alleged incident took place at Diggs’ Dedham, Massachusetts home on December 2. This happened a day after he helped his team to a ‘Monday Night Football’ victory over the Giants.

The alleged victim has been identified as his former personal chef by multiple reports. The two got into a quarrel about money before the NFL star allegedly attacked her.

The woman was reportedly employed by Diggs, but she quit after the alleged altercation. She first made the allegations to police on December 16, but initially said she did not wish to pursue charges, the report said.

However, she told cops on December 23 that she wanted to go forward with the case.

Diggs is now facing charges – one felony count of strangulation and one count of misdemeanor assault – over the allegations. He is due in court for arraignment on January 23, which is just two days before the scheduled kickoff of the AFC Championship game.