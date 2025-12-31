Stefon Diggs strangulation row: Will Patriots star play vs Dolphins next week? Full response here

Stefon Diggs faces felony strangulation charges and misdemeanor assault. The NFL may put him on the exemption list, barring him from playing vs Miami Dolphins(Getty Images via AFP) Stefon Diggs faces felony strangulation charges and misdemeanor assault. The NFL may put him on the exemption list, barring him from playing vs Miami Dolphins New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs now faces felony strangulation charges, according to records from Dedham District Court on December 30. The charges also include misdemeanor assault and battery.

The alleged charges are linked to the incident that occurred on December 2, New England’s win over the New York Giants.

Will Diggs play Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins?

There has not been any official announcement from the Patriots of the NFL regarding Diggs's status for the Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins.

However, in the statement that the Patriots released, they mentioned that they “will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

Given that, the NFL may put him on the Commissioner's Exempt List based on the outcome of the investigation, even though the legal issues do not automatically bar him from playing.

Diggs' arraignment is set for January 23, which is two days before the conference championship games.

Details of the incident have not been released. Diggs's attorneys showed up in court on Tuesday, December 30, trying to keep the police report under wraps.

Diggs and the alleged victim in this case are "working to come to an agreement on" a potential financial settlement, according to Diggs' lawyer.

The Patriots have said that, “Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Felony charges and denial.

The Patriots have released a statement declaring that they would be standing behind Diggs.

They said, “The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.”