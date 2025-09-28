Tetairoa McMillan injury update: Will rookie wide receiver play against New England Patriots? Here's the latest

Carolina Panthers’ rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has a calf injury, has been listed as questionable for Week 4 against the New England Patriots, according to Sports Illustrated. However, ESPN's David Newton reports that the 22-year-old is expected to play on Sunday. Will Tetairoa McMillan play today’s game against New England Patriots?(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Tetairoa McMillan questionable to play on field

Tetairoa McMillan’s calf injury forced him out of practice on Wednesday, according to The Sporting News. While his status is still questionable, NFL insider David Newton feels McMillan is “ready” to take on the New England Patriots.

“Running back Chuba Hubbard and WR Tetairoa McMillan are listed as questionable for the #Panthers on Sunday, but I expect both to play,” Newton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“McMillan has been emphatic all week; he will be ready. No DJ Wonnum at OLB could provide DJ Johnson more opportunities,” he added.

The offensive lineup for the Carolina Panthers will certainly get a boost should Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard join the team against the New England Patriots.

Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots: Injured players

Apart from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and running back Chuba Hubbard, defensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers, Tershawn Wharton is also listed as questionable for Week 4. Unlike McMillan and Hubbard, Wharton is currently dealing with a hamstring, as per panthers.com.

Also read: Who is Charlie Rock? Carolina Panthers fire PR staffer over insensitive Charlie Kirk post

On the other hand, three players from the New England Patriots are also listed as questionable for Week 4. They are K'Lavon Chaisson (LB), Christian Gonzalez (CB), and Mike Onwenu (G).

The Carolina Panthers are all set to clash against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 28.

FAQs

Where will the Carolina Panthers vs. the New England Patriots take place?

The Carolina Panthers vs. the New England Patriots will take place at Gillette Stadium.

When did Tetairoa McMillan earn the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year honors?

Tetairoa McMillan earned the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year honors last year when he played for the Arizona Wildcats.

When did the Carolina Panthers sign Tetairoa McMillan?

The Carolina Panthers signed a four-year contract with Tetairoa McMillan on May 9.